The City of Edmond wants to again remind area residents the Edmond Library building located at 10 South Boulevard is set for temporary closure from Dec. 9, 2019, through March 2020. The building is owned by the City of Edmond, but the library is managed by the Metropolitan Library System.
The closure is taking place for renovations to the building that was constructed in 1973 and last renovated in 2016. The renovations will include significant updates to the HVAC system, roof, ceiling, lighting and flooring.
During the closure, a temporary library space will open beginning Dec. 16 at 1030 S. Bryant next to Pelican Bay. The “Edmond Express Library at Pelican Bay” will be a limited service location where customers can pick-up holds and return items.
The total cost of the improvements to the facility is $2,126,000. The contractor for the project is A.C. Owen Construction.
The Edmond Library opened in 1967 and moved to its current location in 1973. In 1996, Edmond voters approved funding to expand the Edmond Library, adding 10,000 square feet and additional parking. The renovation was completed in 2000 and the expanded space included the Fred P. Snyder Quiet Reading Room, a special children's area, more meeting room space, a room for events, a "teen corner,” and new furnishings.
For additional information regarding the Edmond Library, visit their website at https://www.metrolibrary.org/locations/edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.