OKLAHOMA CITY – Edmond Memorial junior Evelyn Carpenter has completed a week of service as a page for the State Senate, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, announced at the Capitol this week.
Carpenter is a member of Business Professionals of America and Environmental Club. She worked as a volunteer at Edmond Hope Center. Carpenter is the daughter of Eli and Cindy Carpenter. Her mother currently works as the Director of Scheduling for Gov. Kevin Stitt, and previously worked as a Communications Specialist in the Senate for many years.
Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions, attending a variety of Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also assist members and staff as directed.
One of their primary duties is to shuttle messages to and from Senators in the Senate Chamber, which is off limits to the Executive Assistants and other Senate staff.
Carpenter served at the Capitol from Feb. 17-20, 2020.
