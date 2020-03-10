Oklahoma City and Tulsa rents flatlined in January, according to RENT Cafe’s Rent Report. The average rent reaching $783 and $710, respectively.
Apartment rates in Oklahoma City saw no change, while Tulsa recorded a meager $1 decrease.
When it comes to the state’s most expensive city for renters, Edmond holds fast at the top of the list, boasting an average rent of $927.
Bethany ($635) and Lawton ($661) are still the most affordable cities for renters.
The highest m-o-m rent increase was recorded in Owasso – 1.1% or $9.
Apartment rates in Midwest City decreased by 1.1% ($8), averaging $692 in January.
To compare the rental market in Oklahoma with other U.S. cities, take a look at the complete Oklahoma Rent Report – January 2020.
