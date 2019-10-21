Identity thieves are getting more sophisticated when it comes to using stolen credit cards, according to Edmond Police.
An incomplete credit card is one that has been manufactured with the thief’s name, with the number from a stolen credit card, said Emily Ward, public information specialist with Edmond Police Department. Ward said one telltale sign of an incomplete credit card is a scratched up magnetic strip.
Criminals can purchase the materials to create fake cards online. When they go to swipe the incomplete credit card at a store, the reader will not read the strip. When the employee takes the card to key in the numbers, the charge will run through on the victim’s account.
Ward said there are several ways businesses in Edmond can help. Ward said be on the lookout for the following:
• Odd looking credit cards that do not look legitimate;
• Clear damage to the magnetic strip; and
• A customer swiping multiple cards.
Edmond Detectives are constantly investigating these types of crimes, Ward said. Businesses should always ask to see identification when taking a credit or debit card. If a business believes a customer is using an incomplete credit card, write down the information on the card, and contact Edmond Detectives at 405-359-4421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.