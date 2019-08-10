Have you been lucky enough to have inherited some family treasures, old photographs or other heirlooms? Many of us have and don't know what to do with them, how to display them or the proper storage methods for them. Or, do you have boxes and piles of genealogy “stuff” under the bed, in the closet and taking over your dining room table? If so, you won't want to miss the OHCE Genealogy Group’s August program.
The group meets at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Oklahoma History Center. Group member Glenn Clure, Sr. will present “So, I've Got All This Genealogy Stuff … What Do I Do With It?” His program will offer tips and demonstration of display and storage options for your heirloom items and how to organize your genealogy research and keep track of documents and individuals in your family tree. He will also discuss how to avoid covering the same research ground again and again. Clure will show some of his items and collections and how he displays them in his home.
Clure is a member of the OHCE Genealogy Group, Oklahoma Genealogical Society, OGS Computer Special Interest Group, Edmond Genealogical Society, and the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club. He is a retired Electrical Systems Automation Robotics Electrician from General Motors. He has varied interests in genealogy and family history, geology, astronomy, paleontology, histories of the Civil War, WWI and WWII with physical hobbies of stained glass, woodworking, camping and gardening.
Clure has 16 grand, great-grand and great-great-grand parents who were living in Oklahoma before statehood. He is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew and uncle.
The OHCE Genealogy group meets in the 3rd floor Fischer boardroom on the 3rd Wednesday monthly at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zudhi Dr. in Oklahoma City — across from the State Capitol. The group’s Sept. 21 program will feature Chad Williams, director of the Research Division of the Oklahoma Historical Society who will present Using Newspapers for Genealogy Research.
