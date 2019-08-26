WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army appointed Edmond resident Jill Castilla as a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army during an investiture ceremony Aug. 16 at the Pentagon.
The Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, acting secretary of the Army, said, “Jill, you are joining a very elite group of CASAs. Your services are needed now more than ever as the number of Americans serving in the military continues to decrease. CASAs are having a significant impact in their communities.
“Last year, we were unable to reach our recruiting marks across the United States, but with the help of the CASAs and their community connections, they are growing. I am confident we will make our recruiting targets in these priority cities.”
Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond, recalled her past with the Army and the Oklahoma National Guard.
“My early experience as an enlisted member of the Army and Oklahoma Army National Guard provided the structure and opportunities that led to my later personal and professional achievements,” Castilla said. “I’m honored to share the unique benefits of Army service and engage with the patriotic spirit of Oklahomans.
“As a CASA, I look forward to connecting the community with my experience as an enlisted soldier, an Army spouse, a military mom, and a community leader while amplifying the support and message of Secretary McCarthy.”
Castilla leads Citizens Bank of Edmond as president, CEO, and chairwoman of its bank holding company.
Castilla joined Citizens in 2009, transforming the struggling small institution into the one of the most innovative community banks in the nation. She is a described as a visionary, inventor, financial industry social media influencer, and is a frequent keynote speaker on leadership, banking and technology. She also serves as dean, Southwest Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University, and as a presidential advisor, University of Central Oklahoma.
Prior to her career in community banking, Castilla served in management roles, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and she was an Oklahoma National Guard enlisted member.
She and her husband of 25 years, Lt. Col. Marcus Castilla, serve as co-presidents, West Point Parents Club of Central Oklahoma.
She holds a master’s degree in economics, University of Oklahoma, a bachelor’s degree in finance, Hawaii Pacific University. She is a graduate of both the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Executive Leadership Program.
CASAs are a vital part of the Army, promoting good relations between the Army and the public and advising the secretary about regional issues.
Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories have one or more CASAs appointed to provide a link between the Army and the communities for which they serve. CASAs are usually business or civic leaders who possess a keen interest in the welfare of the Army and their communities.
CASAs serve a two-year term without compensation. Terms may be extended to a total of 10 years of service. The secretary may recognize a civilian aide as a CASA Emeritus after 10 years of service with distinguished service.
