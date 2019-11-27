Courtney Bullard, founder of The Pearl House in Ghana and a University of Central Oklahoma graduate, recently spoke at the Oak Tree Clubhouse spreading non-profit’s mission.
“The Pearl House protects, educates and disciples at-risk young women in underserved communities,” Bullard said.
The Pearl House was founded in 2013 to provide hope for girls in rural Ghana, Africa.
The Pearl House Career Center opened in May 2018 as a private vocational school, equipping young Ghanaian women, between the ages of 16 and 21, with the professional and life skills they need to succeed.
“By providing physical care, emotional support, spiritual development, and life-changing academic/vocational opportunities, we empower our girls to discover their unique identity and purpose in Christ,” Bullard said. “Together, we are shaping a brighter future for these girls, their communities and their nation.”
Donors were told there are many ways and levels to give to the young girls. At this time they are looking for sponsors for the girls attending The Pearl House Academy. Bullard said for only $40 per month, donors will receive pen pal privileges with a student, regular email updates, an annual letter or video from the adopted class the student is in, and a picture of the class and their teacher. Donors may become Education/Vocation Sponsors, Pearl Sponsors, or part of the Dream Team.
For more information about The Pearl House or to donate, contact Courtney Bullard at cbullard@thepearlhouse.org or call 918-232-4890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.