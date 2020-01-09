James Camphor of Edmond was recently named Veteran of the Week at the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation in Norman.
Camphor served the country as a member of the United States Marines.
The facility said it also wishes its volunteers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. There were many veterans and surviving spouses who were able to have a better Christmas after they were approved for VA benefits. Many veterans both men and women are not able to reach their full earnings potential because of some types of disabilities that were incurred or caused by their military service. The facility’s goal is to assist all veterans and surviving spouses to receive the VA benefits in which they are eligible. Volunteers assisted more than 15,000 veterans and surviving spouses with their VA claims in 2019.
