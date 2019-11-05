Today, the President’s Commission on White House Fellows announces the appointment of the 2019-2020 class of White House Fellows. The highly regarded White House Fellowship provides professionals from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to engage in public service for one year by serving in various roles in the Federal Government.
Mark Bicket, from Edmond, is being placed at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He is a 2002 graduate of Edmond North High School, and the son of Dr. Paul and Colleen Bicket.
Created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, the White House Fellows Program was designed “to give the Fellows first hand, high-level experience with the workings of the Federal Government and to increase their sense of participation in national affairs.” The Fellowship was created as a non-partisan program and has maintained this tradition throughout both Republican and Democratic administrations. The mission of the White House Fellows Program is to encourage active citizenship and service to the Nation. Throughout the year, Fellows actively participate in an education program that expands their knowledge of leadership, policy-making, and contemporary issues. Community service plays a vital role in the program, and Fellows take part in service projects throughout the year.
The highly competitive selection process to become a White House Fellow is based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further growth, and a commitment to service. Selected individuals spend a year working as a full-time, paid fellow to senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking government officials.
Bicket is a board-certified physician, investigator, and educator specializing in pain medicine and focusing on the opioid crisis. He previously directed the nationally recognized Pain Medicine Fellowship Program and Pain Medicine Quality and Safety at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he trained and mentored fellows, residents, and medical students while treating patients in East Baltimore. His research led to the growing appreciation that surgical prescribing contributes to the broader opioid crisis, work that shaped clinical practice and influenced policy makers. He recently led Johns Hopkins in creating a new system-wide pain management policy, impacting millions of patients receiving care there every year. Bicket has served on committees for the National Academy of Medicine, the Delaware Division of Public Health, and numerous professional organizations. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, summa cum laude, from the University of Oklahoma and an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Clinical Investigation from the Johns Hopkins University. He completed anesthesiology residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident and pain medicine fellowship training at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
