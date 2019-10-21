OKLAHOMA CITY — March of Dimes announced the Nurse of the Year awards at a special ceremony on Oct. 3 at the Riverwind Casino. Among award recipients was an Edmond nurse.
Angie Kamermayer of INTEGRIS Health Edmond was awarded the 2019 Nurse of the Year in Nursing Administration. The award was sponsored by Hillrom.
More than 300 guests attended the event recognizing nurses who demonstrate exceptional leadership, excellence and service in nursing. The event raised more than $100,000 to support March of Dimes in the fight for the health of all moms and babies. “It is a great privilege to be able to honor these outstanding individuals, said Teresa Gray, president of Canadian Valley Hospital and Event Chair. “What makes this especially meaningful is that through this event, we are celebrating and recognizing these dedicated and compassionate nurses while helping the March of Dimes fight for a healthier future for our babies.”
This year set a record for 600 nominations, 244 Applications, 51 finalists and 18 winners. Award recipients were determined by a selection committee comprised of health care professionals. Whether serving as health care providers, educators, researchers, volunteers or advisors, nurses play a critical role in advancing the March of Dimes mission to fight for the health of every mom and baby.
Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the United States and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. From advocacy to education to research, we’re working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.