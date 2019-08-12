On June 30, 2019, native Oklahoman Patsy “Pat” Miller McFall of Edmond was installed as Registrar General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the organization’s annual Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.
Born in Tuttle, McFall joined the DAR Black Beaver Chapter in Norman in 1986 and has since served in numerous positions including Regent of the Samuel King Chapter in Edmond, Oklahoma State Regent, and Vice President General on the DAR’s National Board of Management.
As one of 12 women who make up the DAR’s National Executive Board, McFall’s three-year term as Registrar General requires her to oversee the processing of all applications for DAR membership, as well as responsibility for the 45 professional genealogists who review and verify those applications. In 2018 the Society received over 11,000 applications.
As McFall states, “I am thrilled to serve as Registrar General. I am very excited about the future of our Society as this Executive Board works with our President General, Denise Doring VanBuren. DAR will be at the forefront as we approach our nation's 250th anniversary in 2026, and as the history of our country, and the ancestors who had a part in building our nation, will be highlighted."
A retired educator with more than 40 years of experience in conducting genealogical and family history research, McFall felt an immediate affinity for DAR when she was first introduced by a member who made a presentation to her students on the Revolutionary War.
“I fell in love with this organization that promotes genealogy and family history along with historical preservation, patriotism, and education. What a dynamic combination for which all elements struck a deep feeling of pride in my family and in my country,” she said.
McFall was also attracted to the service component of DAR, and as Oklahoma State Regent from 2012-2014, spearheaded the Veterans First Fund Endowment which continues to provide, in collaboration with the VA hospitals, non-medical assistance to the veterans of Oklahoma such as clothing, educational materials, and necessities for veterans transitioning home from the hospital.
McFall is an enthusiastic advocate of community service and states, “The patriotic, hard-working women in the 43 DAR chapters in Oklahoma are excited to serve in their communities through a multitude of endeavors which includes service to veterans, scholarships for students, supporting our schools, and preserving history at the local, state, and national level.”
Founded in 1890, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
