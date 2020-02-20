The upcoming Edmond Neighborhood Alliance Summit is an opportunity to bring residents together. Edmondites from various neighborhoods meet to learn about conditions impacting neighborhoods and life in Edmond. Much is expected to be learned by attending “Focused & Perfect Vision”.
Anyone may attend the 26th annual Neighborhood Summit hosted by the Edmond Neighborhood Alliance from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22. Attendees will gather at the Edmond Senior Center at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, at Mitch Park.
“There’s just a lot of good resources. There’s going to be a number of vendors with things they can offer to citizens as well as neighborhood associations,” said Tim Reese, ENA member.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments and exhibitor booth visits. Exhibitors include Edmond Police, Edmond Fire Department, Edmond Parks, Edmond Engineering (road projects), Smart Irrigation, Edmond Public Works, Neighborhood Services, PELCO, and other local businesses.
“There’s a lot of topics that people might not be aware of as far as the community is concerned that are going to be beneficial,” said Reese, a resident of Olde Towne.
One of the focuses will be on the city’s projected water usage. Edmond is not experiencing a water crisis, but water challenges are part of Edmond’s future, Reese added.
“It would be good for people to be aware of what’s going on in our community,” said Reese, an Edmond attorney.
Special presentations will be made by Kris Kneifing, Edmond Water Plant director; and John Harrington, Garber Wellington Aquifer expert, ACOG
Residents will also hear presentations by Larry Stevens, Edmond city manager; Janet Yowell, director of the Edmond Economic Development Authority; Barry Moore, chairman of the Edmond Planning Commission; Larry Stein, Oklahoma County assessor; and Glen Fisher, director Edmond Electric.
The Edmond Neighborhood Alliance is basically a Chamber of Commerce for neighborhood associations, Reese said. Members pay attention to zoning issues and site plans proposed by developers which they believe may be detrimental to their neighborhoods, Reese said. Members advocate for their neighborhoods at city council and planning commission meetings.
ENA President Ed Moore said there will be a discussion of the development trend of higher density neighborhoods east of U.S. Interstate 35. He would like to see better preservation of remnant forests.
Closing remarks will be given by Moore with member Ronnie Williams announcing door prizes.
The event is free with coffee and donuts provided. ENA encourages all to attend.
