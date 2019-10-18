Kim Hastings, Ph.D., Edmond Public Schools’ Response to Intervention (RTI) instructional specialist, has been named the School Psychologist of the Year by the Oklahoma School Psychological Association.
“I am overwhelmed and honored by this award,” Hastings said. “I love what I do for students, teachers, principals, and other school psychologists within our district.”
RTI is a multi-tier approach to the early identification and support of students with learning and behavior needs. In her role, Hastings provides a full complement of tools to teachers which allow them to meet the needs of students on all levels in the classroom.
“She analyzes data, creates comprehensive guidebooks, and develops extensive training programs for teachers,” said Angela Grunewald, Ed.D., associate superintendent for Educational Services. “She is purposeful in directing the district down paths that lead to success by ensuring that teachers have everything they need to meet the needs of individual learners.”
Hastings received her master’s degree and Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. She served as a school psychologist at Will Rogers Elementary school for four years before moving to Edmond Public Schools’ district office. She is an advocate for the school psychology profession at the state level devoting her time to Oklahoma Tiered Interventions Systems of Support advisory board, and serving as an adjunct Professor for the OSU School Psychology program.
Grunewald said, “Whether she is assisting our teachers, instructing college students, or collaborating with colleagues, Kim is always focused on how to create the best outcomes. She is the epitome of a professional and represents everything a school psychologist should be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.