Epsilon Sigma Alpha Gamma Zeta members, Ada Blankenship and Liz King recently volunteered at the UR Special Winter Clothing Distribution.
U R Special, a nonprofit agency, hosts clothing distributions each year in the fall, winter, and spring, in which volunteers distribute more than 2,200 outfits per year to children ages 3 - 9. This year members of Gamma Zeta aided in the distribution.
U R Special began distributing clothing in 1993. They aim to foster positive self-esteem in local children by providing new clothing to qualifying children. More than 125 local volunteers contributed time and material for the event. Representatives from U R Special said their short-term success is measured by the smiles on the faces of the children they serve. Distribution is said to be an exciting time and the joy of the children is contagious.
