Best of Books has announced the upcoming author signings for local authors Beth Ferry and Joe Hight. There will also be a "What Harry Potter Means to Me & More" panel featuring young adult authors Scott Reintgen, Kim Ventrella and Brad McLelland.
Ferry will sign copies of her book, “The Scarecrow,” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. “The Scarecrow” tells a precious story reminding people about the power of friendship and helping others when in need.
"All the animals know not to mess with old Scarecrow. But when a small, scared crow falls from midair, Scarecrow does the strangest thing ... He saves the tiny baby crow. Soon a loving bond grows between the two unlikely friends. But is it strong enough to weather the changing of the seasons?"
Ferry lives in New Jersey with her husband, three children, and two bulldogs. She prefers her shrimp to be served scampi style on a bed of linguini. She's never been kissed by a seal but has received a smooch from a sea lion.
Hight will sign copies of his book, “Unnecessary Sorrow,” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Best of Books.
Haunted by his oldest brother’s death, Hight turns the skills that helped him lead a Pulitzer Prize-winning project on finding the truth about his brother's exit from the priesthood and the breakdowns in the mental health care and criminal justice systems that contributed to his death. He seeks lessons from a senseless death in the hopes that such unnecessary sorrow might never happen again.
Hight is a journalist, writer and educator who has spent his life in the pursuit of ways and stories to help and impact people’s lives. He helped found the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, now based at Columbia University. He has led and been involved in projects that have won numerous national awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in 2014. He’s written essays and chapters on trauma, journalism and ethics. He is the endowed chair of journalism ethics at the University of Central Oklahoma and director of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in which he is also a member.
He writes a column called “Oklahoma Joe,” a nickname he received in Colorado. He and his family own Best of Books, an independent bookstore in Edmond. “Unnecessary Sorrow” is his first book.
Calling all Harry Potter fans, young adult lovers, middle grade devotees and aspiring writers! Join Best of Books as we hold a special author panel on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. It will feature authors Scott Reintgen, Kim Ventrella and Brad McLelland! They will be discussing how Harry Potter has had an influence on their lives as well as talking about their own writing processes and more.
Scott Reintgen is the author of the Nyxia Triad series. His former career as a teacher of English and creative writing in diverse urban communities in North Carolina taught him the difficult lesson that inspiration isn't equally accessible to everyone. So he set out to write a novel for the front-row sleepers and back-row dreamers in his classes. He hopes that his former students see themselves, vibrant and on the page. You can follow him on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter at @Scott_Thought.
Kim Ventrella is the author of the middle grade novels Skeleton Tree and Bone Hollow. She is also a contributor to the upcoming New Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark anthology. Her works explore difficult topics with big doses of humor, whimsy and hope. Kim has held a variety of interesting jobs, including children’s librarian, scare actor, Peace Corps volunteer, French instructor and overnight staff person at a women’s shelter. She lives in Oklahoma City with her dog and co-writer, Hera.
Brad McLelland was born and raised in Arkansas and spent several years working as a crime journalist in the South. In 2011 he obtained his MFA in creative writing from Oklahoma State University, where he met his writing partner, Louis. Together they are the authors of Legends of the Lost Causes and The Fang of Bonfire Crossing. A part-time drummer and singer, Brad lives in Oklahoma with his wife, stepdaughter, a mini Aussie who gives hugs, and a chubby cat who begs for ham.
Please call (405) 340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
