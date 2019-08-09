Making their United States debut, the Four Italian Tenors will perform an evening of operatic tenor hits at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Armstrong Auditorium to begin the 2019-20 Performing Arts Series.
“This group represents some of the finest talent in the newest generation of world-class tenors,” Armstrong Auditorium Concert Manager Ryan Malone said. “We are thrilled to have these vocal powerhouses launch Armstrong’s 2019-20 season.”
In a program titled Viva Italia — a salute to four great Italian tenors Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli — the quartet presents an extraordinary program of the most famously beloved Italian opera arias and songs, fusing Italian wit and charm with romanticism, lyricism and dramatic flair. Viva Italia includes tenor hits from favorite composers such as Puccini, Rossini, Verdi, Donizetti and more. This performance is part of the inaugural U.S. tour for this young new Italian grouping.
Tickets to the Four Italian Tenors begin at $31 for balcony seating and $71 for orchestra seating. For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s websiteor call the box office.
Since 1998, the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation has helped elevate Oklahoma as a world-class center for the arts by welcoming acclaimed performances from a plethora of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Since 2010, Armstrong Auditorium has exponentially enhanced that mission. With only 75 feet from the stage to the back wall, its 823-seat theater is crafted for the most exceptional projection of balance and sound and boasts a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap. The award-winning venue continues to receive praise for its beauty, crisp acoustics and intimate atmosphere that provides an exceptional concert experience.
2019-2020 Performing Arts Series
The Four Italian Tenors
Viva Italia!
Thursday, Sep. 12, 7:30 P.M.
Daniel Hope, Violinist and Music Director, Zurich Chamber Orchestra
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:30 P.M.
Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo
Variations on 176 Keys
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 P.M.
David B. Hooten, Trumpeter
The Legends of Dixieland
Thursday, Jan. 16, 7:30 P.M.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano
Fiesta of Color
Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 P.M.
Siberian State Symphony Orchestra with Vladimir Lande
Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade and Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 7:30 P.M.
Julian Schwarz, Cellist
Gerard Schwarz and Mozart Orchestra of New York
Haydn Cello Concerto and Double Cello Concerto
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 7:30 P.M.
Chanticleer
Trade Winds – Exotic Climes, Exotic Locations
Thursday, Apr. 23, 7:30 P.M.
