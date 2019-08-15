OKLAHOMA CITY — The public is invited to the Freedom Fiesta Celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Fifth Street Baptist Church, in recognition of the 61st Anniversary of the OKC Sit-In Movement, held in August 1958, and the 50th Anniversary of the OKC Sanitation Strike, held in August 1969.
This year’s celebration honors the many participants who took part in the OKC Sit-In Movement, one of the first and longest non-violent civil rights protest in the nation and the OKC Sanitation Strike, where more than 200 Black sanitation workers went on strike, citing poor working conditions, pay and racist treatment. Fifth Street Baptist Church, home church of the late Clara S. Luper, educator and civil rights activist, is located at 801 N.E. 5th Street, in Oklahoma City.
The Freedom Fiesta Committee also sends a special invite to all former OKC Sit-Inners, Minute Men Commandos, and Sanitation Strike Workers to please join in this celebration to honor and recognize your participation in these historical events.
