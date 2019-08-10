OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma author highlights the book signing schedule at Full Circle Bookstore in August. James Jennings is an Edmond resident who will be on hand at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15 to sign his book, “Mirador.”
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), signed by Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. in the early 1990s, was billed as a pathway to growth and prosperity for the people of the member nations. Not so for Mexico's indigenous people. Their agrarian way of life received a death sentence when their own government canceled land reforms, ended communal land holdings and opened their homeland to multinational corporations.
The day the treaty took effect an army of peasants rose up, calling themselves Zapatistas and demanding a voice in their own affairs. They refused to be forgotten. In his new novel, Oklahoma native Jennings tells the story of Nate Hunter, an ordinary man unwillingly thrust into the heart of the Zapatista struggle.
“Mirador” is written in the historic tradition, taking a relatively unknown event and enlarging it in human terms through the lives of its characters. Jennings has traveled extensively throughout Mexico, including Oaxaca, Mexico City, and Chiapas, where he has seen the poverty of the local people first-hand.
Jennings is a writer and trial lawyer who practices in Oklahoma City and lives with his wife, Vicky, in Edmond. He is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.
Full Circle book signings are open to the public and copies of the books being signed at each event will be available for purchase while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.