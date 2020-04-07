Republican State Representative Garry Mize has announced he will seek re-election this year. A strong conservative, Mize was first elected in 2018. He represents District 31, which encompasses most of Logan County and far north Oklahoma County.
“I grew up in Guthrie, live in south Logan County and have my business in Edmond,” Mize said. “There is no other place I would rather live, work and raise a family than right here. Representing my home area in the State House is a tremendous honor, and I hope the voters give me the privilege of continuing to represent them at the Capitol.”
Representative Mize said his re-election bid is already gaining broad support.
Tony Lauinger, state chairman of Oklahomans for Life (National Right to Life affiliate), said, "Garry has stood strong for the right to life in Oklahoma. He has been especially helpful in moving life-affirming legislation through committee to the floor of the full House of Representatives. We need committed legislators like Garry Mize who are willing to defend the right to life.”
Kevin Craft, Guthrie insurance agent, said, “Garry has proven to be a great leader in our community and truly looks out for his constituents. He always listens. His leadership and faith is exactly what this community needs.”
Deer Creek teacher Tracie McCall said, "Garry has been a strong supporter of our schools and teachers. It's wonderful to know we have someone who cares so much about great schools like Garry."
Mize lives in south Logan County with his wife, Jennifer, and their three kids, Maxwell, Maddox and Maverick. Jennifer is a UCO graduate who works as a 1st Vice President and Area Manager for business lending at MidFirst Bank.
Their children are the fifth generation of his family to live in Logan County. Mize graduated from Guthrie High School in 1995 and earned a business degree from Southern Nazarene University. He owns and operates Mize and Associates, a retirement income and financial planning firm in Edmond. He and his family attend NorthChurch.
