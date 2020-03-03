It doesn’t matter how many extra days you add to February, in my head and heart, it’s practically spring. Aside from that last-ditch freeze that never fails to ice the newly planted annuals, we are so close to those glorious March days that I’m tempted to start shopping for new porch pillows and wind chimes.
But if the beginning of March signals the countdown to balmy breezes and sunny days, it also means it’s time to tick off the calendar boxes for the impending Spring Break.
Because let’s be honest, once spring break is here, we’re only a couple parent-teacher conferences and a quick month-and-a-half away from the sweet freedom of summer.
The school year just seems to speed by once we stumble our overcommitted selves past the mid-March hump. And while it seems like half of the school is planning to hit the snowy slopes or sink a lounge chair into the sand, there are plenty of families that stay close to home over the week-long break from academics.
Need a practical way to spend the school-free days? Now is the time to take your pick of the local spring break camps and activities. Popular options fill up quickly so take a peek at these area adventures and map out your daily choices for a fun week away from the books.
Top Golf is an ideal diversion no matter the time of year, but the multi-tiered golf recreation center also offers fantastic instruction in a fun but structured atmosphere. The Spring Academy runs three days over the March break from 9 a.m. to noon each day. A low student-to-instructor ratio means quality time honing chipping, putting and full swing skills. Junior golfers age 6-12 will play, learn, and eat lunch during the three hours each day. Golfers should wear flat, closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothes. Fee includes daily lunch, instruction and game play, a Top Golf gift, and completion certificate. Top Golf is at 13313 Pawnee Drive in Chisholm Creek. Enroll online at topgolf.com or call 405-607-7154.
Another sport option with swing comes by way of KickingBird Tennis Center. The popular public tennis facility always serves up lessons and clinics, but a special spring break camp is from 12-1:30 p.m. daily March 16-19. Ages 6-16 are welcome to learn the fundamentals for ground strokes, serving, how to keep score, and basic tennis etiquette. The center focuses on character building skills including integrity and good sportsmanship. Cost is $95 a person and includes a player’s gift. Kickingbird Tennis Center is located on the southeast corner of Bryant Avenue and Danforth Road. Enroll online at kbtenniscenter.com or by calling 405-348-3120.
For an art-based alternative to electronics overload on the couch, look to the Edmond Fine Arts Institute (27 E. Edwards St.). Pick-and-choose a day or two or opt for an entire week of fun that varies daily. With mediums that include painting, clay, and mixed media, campers rotate between four classes that will result in multiple art projects. The environment is sure to be artistically stimulating and creative with new projects each day. The program is open to children kindergarten through fifth grade and runs $55 for single days or the week for $220. A sack lunch is required. Call 405-340-4481 or go online to edmondfinearts.com.
The City of Edmond Parks and Recreation department always offers popular summer programming for kids, but the spring break options are hot-ticket items too. Two different week-long camps are up for grabs — although one is already running a wait list. The Focus on Photography class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16-20 at the MAC at Mitch Park (2733 Marilyn Williams Dr.). Participants will learn photography skills, take part in visual arts activities, and even go a field trip. Another option — an afternoon sewing camp that spans March 17-20 — is full but attendee hopefuls can join a wait list. Both camps are open to children ages 6-17. Register online through the Parks and Recreation link at edmondok.com or by phone at 405-359-4630 or edmondok.com.
Edmond Gymnastics Academy (14701 N. Kelley Ave.) is the place to be for a well-rounded spring break event that caters to kiddos from 5-12 years old. Arts and crafts, martial arts, flag football, gymnastics, soccer, swimming and track are among the many activities offered at this daily camp that runs from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 16-20. Campers can sign up online and should bring a packed lunch and refillable water bottle daily. Camp fee is $155 or $40/day. Call 405-285-5244 to enroll, or go online to edmondgymnastics.com.
Popular summer camp option Camp Dakani (3309 E. Hefner Rd.) offers a shortened version of their warmer weather camps during school breaks. The spring break option runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16-20 with extended days available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open to ages 5-13 and divided into similar ages, the themed week of camping includes science experiments, engineering challenges, and loads of opportunities for creativity and critical thinking skills. Games and activities include rock climbing, fishing, ga-ga ball, field games, boating, and other outdoor forms of fun. The session books quickly and registration is available online at campdakani.org or (405) 478-5646. Session rate is $260/camper; extended hours available for extra fee. Lunch is included.
Many a kiddo dreams of owning their own pony or horse and at Camp Cadence Equestrian Center (14150 S. Pine Street) in Edmond, those childhood fantasies can become a temporary reality. The center offers summer camps from May-August, but during school breaks, half-day versions of the regular camps give horse lovers a taste of what it’s like to be a rider. No experience is necessary for ages 5-15 at the five-day camp, March 16-20. Participants will learn to ride on well-trained, safe horses and will be instructed by professionals who know their stuff. Expect indoor and outdoor riding and an introduction to horseback riding and horsemanship skills. School break camps are $275 and run from 9 a.m. to noon daily with extended days available. Register online at cadenceequestrian.com or call 405-348-7469 for more information.
