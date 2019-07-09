OKLAHOMA CITY — Crossings Community Church is preparing to host its 18th Global Leadership Summit on Aug. 8 and 9 at Crossings OKC Campus on Portland just southwest of Edmond.
The Global Leadership Summit is designed for anyone who wants to hear from incredible faculty on a variety of topics surrounding leadership, influence, communication, personal growth, and other subjects. The 2019 speaker lineup includes experts Craig Groeschel, Bozoma Saint John, Bear Grylls, Jo Saxton, Jason Dorsey, Danielle Strickland, Patrick Lencioni, Aja Brown, Liz Bohannon, Dr. Krish Kandiah, Todd Henry, Jia Jiang, Chris Voss, and DeVon Franklin.
Doug Burleson, longtime Crossings member, volunteer, and avid Global Leadership Summit attendee, said, “The Global Leadership Summit is about influence. Everyone is a leader; everyone has influence. The Summit is about personal growth, learning new things, and expanding your horizons spiritually and emotionally so you can be a better leader and person.
“The speakers span a number of subjects including business, entrepreneurship, ministry, and others. You will hear from incredible men and women. It’s deeply impactful and well worth the time and money.”
The Global Leadership Summit will be simulcast live at Crossings OKC from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9. Lunch is available for $10 each day of the conference; you can purchase your lunch tickets in advance by visiting crossings.church/summit. Childcare is not available at the church for this event.
Crossings Community Church is a Christ-centered church committed to live by faith, be a voice of hope, and be known by love. Crossings celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2019 and details about special events, history, and more can be found at crossings.church/60.
