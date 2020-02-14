The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design will present a performance by Grammy Award winner Ashley Cleveland at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E. Fifth St. in Edmond.
Since her debut on Atlantic Records in 1991, Ashley Cleveland has recorded 10 critically acclaimed albums. She has won three Grammys for Best Rock Gospel Album (“Lesson of Love,” 1995; “You Are There,” 1998; and, “Before the Daylight’s Shot,” 2007). Cleveland was the first female to be nominated in that category and the only one to win the award three times. She was nominated again for her 2010 album “God Don’t Never Change.”
“The opportunity to bring a three-time Grammy Award winner to the Jazz Lab and introduce the UCO community to the powerhouse vocals of Ashley Cleveland was too good to pass up,” said Steven Hansen, M.F.A., dean of the UCO College of Fine Arts and Design.
“Attending an Ashley Cleveland performance is like standing three feet from the tracks as a freight train thunders past at full speed.”
In addition to multiple Grammys and Dove Awards, she has made television appearances on shows including “Austin City Limits,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “Saturday Night Live” and a host of others. Cleveland is currently the subject of a new documentary from Big Branch Productions titled “Who’s the Girl?”
“Her soulful, powerful blues vocal style has made her a staple of the Nashville music community, having contributed vocals to more than 300 albums, including work with John Hiatt, Steve Windwood and Jars of Clay. Her voice transcends genre,” Hansen said.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling 405-974-2100 or by visiting www.ucojazzlab.com.
For a complete listing of UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events and performances, visit cfad.uco.edu.
