Members of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Gamma Zeta chapter were recently on hand to help break ground for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.
The new home will be located in Edmond near Air Depot and Sorghum Mill Road and will be built by Larry E. Belk Design Company, who also built last year’s dream home. The official kick off for the groundbreaking was televised. This year’s goal is $800,000. Tickets go on sale June 4 and are $100 each so that is 8,000 tickets to be sold. All money raised goes to help fight childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A new component this year is Michael Mallony, St. Jude Design Ambassador, who will design a mystery suite for the home. He worked on Extreme Home Makeover on ABC. Keith Corner, Pella Window representative, and Michael Tucker, Jetta representative, were also present at the groundbreaking.
