Twenty-five year Edmond resident Gwen Shaw is chairman of the Edmond Democratic Women’s organization, and she is someone you should know.
“In early 2017 I joined a small group of Edmond women, led by Dana Shadid, who were meeting to discuss what we could do to get Democratic women involved in the local, state and national political process,” Shaw said. “There was a need to have more women engaged in advocacy and policy making, but to also run for offices at all levels. Since then, the group that started around Dana’s dining room table, has grown to nearly 320 members.”
Shaw said she finds it exciting to now lead the board of 15 women in planning events where they meet with like-minded friends and educate their members to be involved in whatever way they choose.
“No one is excluded from the group,” Smith said. “We don't require you to live in Edmond, be a Democrat or even be a woman.”
EDW has monthly meetings with an ongoing Speakers Series, incorporating guests who discuss relevant legislation, state questions, and information on women’s issues, among other things.
“We have trainings on precinct work and how to become active in local, statewide and national campaigns,” Smith said.
Recently they held a forum including surrogates from each of the Oklahoma Democratic Presidential Primary candidate campaigns. It was moderated by former Oklahoma Governor David Walters. There were more than 300 in attendance.
“During election years and for special elections, our members help with campaigns at all levels. We drive candidates, knock on doors, make phone calls and write postcards to help our endorsed candidates,” Shaw said. “We help get out the vote and educate others on the platforms of the candidates.”
Shaw is retired from a sales career. Most recently she worked with national restaurant chains developing custom to-go packaging.
She said, “I spend my time now volunteering as an advisor for the State 4-H Ambassador program, working on the Disciples4Water team supporting a group of young men drilling water wells in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and serving as moderator of my church board. I also enjoy mentoring students and helping in fundraising efforts at OSU.”
Smith said she loves to travel, hang out with her family (spoil her nieces and nephews) and attend Oklahoma State basketball and football games.
