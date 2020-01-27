Harriet Tubman was the educational topic presented to Epsilon Sigma Alpha’s Gamma Zeta chapter recently. Club member Bonniedaye explained how Tubman was born into slavery in Eastern Maryland sometime between 1820 and 1821. After escaping from slavery, she returned to Maryland in 1850 as an Underground Railroad conductor.
She employed numerous disguises as she helped more than 70 friends and relatives escape slavery. She joined the Union army as a nurse, but she also acted as a scout and spy behind enemy lines. Her most famous mission was the raid on the Combahee Ferry in South Carolina where she helped Union Colonel James Montgomery free more than 700 slaves at once. She also heavily promoted women’s suffrage with figures like Susan B. Anthony. She died in the Home for the Aged she herself had founded and was buried with military honors in the Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, New York.
ESA, an international service organization, volunteers its time and monies to local nonprofit charities including UR Special, Coffee Creek Riding Stables, Boys Ranch Town, and No Boundaries. The state projects are Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee. The national project is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If you are interested in joining, call Veronica McCain at 405-589-5820.
