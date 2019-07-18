Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Heard on Hurd returns on Saturday July 20. The block party will also host an addition of their annual Film Festival. There will be live music, food trucks and local retail vendors.
The 3rd annual Film Festival will be held inside Vault 405, located at 10 N Broadway, at the intersection of Main and Broadway. From 6:30 to 9 p.m., local short film producers will introduce their films to festival goers and answer any questions.
The Film Festival, coordinated in partnership with deadCenter Film Festival, will feature seven different films from directors and filmmakers Kyle Bell, Charlotte Suttee, Jacon Keen, LaRonn Marzett, The Nghiems, Bunee Tomlinson and Kyle Roberts.
Vault 405, Downtown Edmond’s co-working community powered by Citizens Bank of Edmond, is a diverse community of thinkers, doers and entrepreneurs. This workspace brings together innovators from all verticals, offering each other encouragement, connections and the power of combined resources.
“Every month we are so grateful that our little street festival brings together the best of all things local, but this month our community is able to support even more local dreams with the hosting of our 3rd annual Film Festival,” Jill Castilla, Heard on Hurd creator and President and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond said. “Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Vault 405 is a creative and innovative space where customers and community members alike can come together and watch a local film created by our talented local filmmakers.”
This month’s stage will feature performances by Heard on Heard newcomer New Time Zones, as well as a familiar face, Kyle Reid. Closing out the evening will be Heard on Hurd returner, Matt Stansberry & the Romance. On the streets, the band Deadweek, a local band with a single & EP in the works, will be performing at the corner of Main and Broadway at 7:45 p.m.
KYLE REID & THE LOW SWINGING CHARIOTS
Kyle Reid & the Low Swinging Chariots’ 2014 full band release “Alright, Here We Go ...” featuring his band, the Low Swinging Chariots, was named best Okie Album of 2014 by Newsok.com. The album was later followed by his self-recorded and self-released EP “Don’t Be Afraid …” featuring tunes performed on his home-made cigar box guitars, and Kyle’s new album “Love and Trust (In the Age of St. Sugar Britches)” was released in the Summer 2018 on Tulsa’s Horton Records.
NEW TIME ZONES
New Time Zones was formed in summer 2013 when David Rey and Harry Duff started a new instrumental indie rock band using their love of beat-heavy, driven rock combined with a taste towards the eclectic. While students at Oklahoma State University, New Time Zones stayed an instrumental project until 2015. The band wrote and released their debut EP "Silhouettes at a Distance," in 2017. The album’s sound reflected the band’s sensibilities of driving indie rock with a message using different musical influences. By the fall of 2018, New Time Zones had already released their EP “Stage One,” the first of a three-part release, across multiple platforms. Stage One represented an evolution and maturity of their sound, revealing new lyrical depths and a greater control of powerful melodies. “Stage Two” is set to release summer 2019.
MATT STANSBERRY & THE ROMANCE
From Oklahoma City, Matt Stansberry & The Romance their own brand of rock and soul. It’s a sound of revival and a result of Stansberry’s idealistic perspective and anthemic songwriting, confidently placed in the hands of The Romance, a mash-up of some of Oklahoma City’s finest. They carry inspirations from Memphis rock ’n roll, Detroit soul and New Orleans funk. The Romance is focused on a bright future and making people feel good along the way. The community is what has made them inseparable. The band originally formed in the studio while recording their freshman album, “Let’s Brighten It Up”. Since their 2012 debut the group has released a total of three studio albums, three singles, an EP and a live album. Stansberry has additionally released a solo studio album featuring Romance bandmates, a solo EP and three singles, including a live cut of “Thrill Is Gone” from an opening set for Robert Cray at the historic Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CHAPTER OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION
The featured nonprofit for the July event will be the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Their mission is to “provide education and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout our community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals and families.”
To find out more about the event, like Citizens Bank on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
