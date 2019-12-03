It’s an Old-Fashioned Holiday Hop from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 7. “Hop” to three historical places for free holiday crafts, cocoa, music, Santa photos at the 1889 Territorial Schoolhouse, vintage toys, and the opportunity to view The Retro Christmas exhibit.
Locations include:
• Edmond Historical Society & Museum 431 S. Boulevard;
• 1889 Territorial Schoolhouse, 124 E. 2nd St.; and
• Rodkey Victorian House, 410 S. Littler.
These three locations are within a few blocks of each other near Downtown Edmond. Also, old-fashioned and homemade presents are available in the museum gift shop for purchase.
Edmond Historical Society & Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free. More information can be found on the museum website at www.edmondhistory.org or by calling the museum at 405-340-0078. The Rodkey Event and Education Annex is a restored 1901 house available as a rental facility. More information about the 1889 Territorial Schoolhouse can be found at edmondhistoricaltrust.org.
