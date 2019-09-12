Pickin’ and singing with Bill Hearne are from left: Cathy Faber, Hearne, Bob Goldstein, and Dave Toland. Accoustic electric guitarist Terry (Buffalo) Ware will join her Hearne on stage following the showing of “New Mexico Rain: The story of Bill and Bonnie Hearne.” The showing of the documentary and the concert will take place at The Blue Door at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.