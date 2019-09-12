The award-winning short documentary “New Mexico Rain: The Story of Bill and Bonnie Hearne” will be shown at The Blue Door at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The film is the work of OKC-raised director and producer, Bunee Tomlinson, a graduate of Edmond Memorial High School.
Tomlinson said the film will be followed by a full concert by the one-and-only Bill Hearne.
“New Mexico Rain” captures the life of Bill Boney and the birth of Americana music, Tomlinson said.
He said, “They took other people’s music and put their twist to it. Never song writers’ music, though.”
“It is a story of the love, tenacity and talent of Bill and Bonnie Hearne,” Tomlinson said. “Bill was legally blind from birth and Bonnie was totally blind, yet they were able to parlay their musical talent into a successful musical career and their love and tenacity into a marriage that stood the test of time.”
‘Cross-picking’ his style
Bill’s greatness lies in his interpretive skills.
“His husky Texas baritone finds its way into a song’s interior with the mellowness of fine bourbon and the warmth of a Sunday picnic,” Tomlinson said. “And of course, there’s his pickin,’ a style he calls ‘cross picking.’ He picked up the guitar when he was seven years old.”
The unique style of music of Bill and Bonnie made them a must-see act in the venues around Austin and northern New Mexico.
“Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Michael Martin Murphey, and others give glimpses of Bill and Bonnie’s influence on them personally and on this style of music even today,” Tomlinson said.
Writer and producer of the film, Bunee Tomlinson, was born in Romania and lived in an orphanage until he was adopted by an Oklahoma City couple at six years of age.
“It’s great to be back in Oklahoma City, and I’m excited for ‘New Mexico Rain’ to show in my hometown,” Tomlinson said. “We hope to see many in the community out for the screening and for what’s sure to be a fantastic concert by the great Bill Hearne.”
He has been producing film and video content in Oklahoma and beyond for more than 10 years. “New Mexico Rain” has already shown in multiple film festivals and won the Judges Choice Award at Doc Sunback Film Festival and Best Documentary and Best Music Score at Sunny Side Up Film Festival.
“I have made close to eight films,” Tomlinson said. “My work has kept expanding and growing, and now I have been accepted to more than 30 film festivals.”
His parents still live in Edmond and Windswept Media, Tomlinson’s office, has two locations — one in Edmond and the other in Santa Fe.
According to Hearne, “Since I didn’t have people to play with, I developed a style that incorporated a percussion rhythm while playing lead riffs. Basically, I tried to be a one-man band.”
Music great Lyle Lovett is featured in the film and is certainly impressed with Bill’s musical skill.
In an article release about Tomlinson’s documentary, “According to Lovett, Bill and his late wife Bonnie Hearne used to play a place called Corky’s in the Montrose area of Houston. I would get a seat right up next to the stage and sit in front of Bill and try to figure out all his guitar licks.”
