Republican David B. Hooten announced he will seek re-election as the Oklahoma County Clerk. First elected in 2016, Hooten said he has led major reforms in Oklahoma County’s government to modernize operations, increase efficiency and make records more readily accessible to the public.
He said civic and business leaders have praised his work.
“David is a public-spirited fiscal conservative, who, after building a career as a highly-successful entrepreneur, professional musician and non-profit executive, chose to further serve his community by running for County Clerk,” said former Governor Frank Keating. “He’s using his broad experience to modernize and reform not only his office, but also county government as a whole.”
Former Oklahoma Congressman J.C. Watts said, “David has been a strong leader for the County, someone I’m proud to support,” adding that, with his creative thinking, Hooten has been “a breath of fresh air for county government, just what we need at this time.”
“Serving the people of Oklahoma County has been a great honor,” Hooten said. “We’ve pushed through long needed reforms, and I want to keep this progress going.”
As County Clerk, Hooten has focused on improved customer service, increased accountability and responsible budgets.
Hooten launched a highly acclaimed, user-friendly website, www.okcc.online, which for the first time ever, allows citizens to print at their home or office official copies of real estate and UCC records. All documents are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. With this change, citizens no longer must physically travel to the county courthouse downtown to get official records.
Hooten also established a system to automatically notify property owners when legal filings (like deeds, mortgages, liens, etc.) are made in their name. The free system helps citizens discover potentially fraudulent filings as soon as possible.
In response to past “ghost” employee scandals, Hooten improved accountability and productivity countywide by requiring all workers to use a fingerprint-activated, automated timekeeping system.
Hooten also increased transparency by implementing electronic records for all county public meetings, creating a YouTube channel on which his office now live-streams meetings and archives recordings for anytime playback by citizens, and streamlining the processing of media and citizen requests for public records.
Hooten said he successfully turned around the County Clerk’s budget in record time, making it sustainable, without reducing public services, increasing taxes or getting a funding “bailout.” Last year Hooten’s office operated with 17% fewer employees and a 14% smaller budget than his predecessor. Some budgetary savings are now being invested to replace an antiquated real estate and UCC records software system with a modern, user-friendlier system which will benefit businesses and citizens for decades to come.
Hooten additionally created two new innovative youth leadership and arts programs. Directed initially to inner city high school students, their purpose is to communicate the role of county government, present public service as a career option, increase diversity within applicant pools for future county job openings, and promote the arts. Nearly 800 students have already participated in the County Clerk’s “Youth and Government” and “Spotlight on the Arts” program, recently including students from a suburban Oklahoma County school.
