OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA), Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association (OHLA), Feed the Children and Crossings Community Church are partnering to announce ‘Phase One’ of an Essentials Package guaranteeing more than 400 non-perishable food and personal care packages to Oklahoma City hospitality workers who are unemployed due to COVID-19 layoffs.
Each care package contains a 25 lb. box of non-perishable food and a 12 lb. box of personal essentials. Donations will be distributed on April 8, and Oklahoma City hospitality employees are encouraged to register in advance through the Feed the Children’s Hospitality Essential Care Package portal.
This effort is being organized by Feed the Children and hosted and sponsored by Crossings Community Church who is providing volunteers and other resources. It is expected to significantly impact the lives of many unemployed individuals who are struggling to make ends meet, due to no fault of their own.
“With an estimated 15,000 hotel workers and 140,000 restaurant workers currently unemployed, any resource to help them survive is crucial,” said Patti Colley, chief strategy officer of the ORA and OH&LA. “Feed the Children stepped up, and their efforts will ultimately support the front lines of hospitality. Employee resources are equally important as the fight to survive this short-term crisis, in the minds of hospitality operators. Both are ready to get back to doing what they do best: demonstrating Oklahoma hospitality to their guests and communities.”
Both associations continue to communicate and encourage their members to register for Feed the Children’s official Hospitality Essential Care Package portal.
"The Crossings family is heavily invested in our community 365 days a year,” said Marty Grubbs, senior pastor of Crossings Community Church. “We are thankful to have an opportunity to serve those who've served us through the years.”
“Feed the Children is taking action to ensure our neighbors aren't forgotten,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. “We understand that many Americans are facing unexpected challenges, and we are working diligently with our corporate and community partners to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need.”
This is one of two donation phases the partnered associations and non-profit will provide for hospitality employees in need. After the first round of food and essential distributions on April 8, ‘Phase Two’ of distributions will take place at a different location. Food and resources are critical to the survival of hospitality workers.
To register, visit the Hospitality Essential Care Package portal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.