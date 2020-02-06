Middle school and high school students including some from Edmond begin competing this month in the 2020 National Science Bowl, sponsored by the Department of Energy and managed by Department of Energy’s Office of Science, leading up to the National Championship in April 2020.
Sequoyah Middle School will be representing Edmond in the Regional Middle School contest Saturday, Jan. 25 at Rose State College, 6420 S.E. 15th St. in Midwest City.
Students from Deer Creek High School, Memorial High School, North High School, and Santa Fe High School will be representing the Edmond area in the Regional High School competition. The Regional competition will take place today (Saturday) at Rose State College, 420 S.E. 15th St. in Midwest City.
The competitions, which test students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics, start with four students from each team facing off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. The winning team from each of the 50 middle- and 65 high-school regions will compete in the National Finals, in Washington, D.C., from April 30 to May 4. At the Finals, winning teams can score exciting adventure trips to Alaska and national parks across the country to learn first-hand about science in the field, as well as trophies, medals, and supplies for their schools' science departments. But to many, the ultimate prize simply would be the prestige of winning the National Championship.
Each year, the NSB draws more than 14,700 middle- and high-school competitors. More than 305,000 students have faced off in the NSB Finals since the first competition in 1991. The knowledge that former NSB competitors have acquired — and more importantly, the habits of study that they've learned along the way — have led them to success in a variety of fields. Many have become researchers; others are science and math professors at some of our nation's most prestigious universities.
