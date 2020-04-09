Motorists will have more ease of traffic with planned intersection improvements ahead at Second Street and Boulevard.
“This project will include the installation of dual left turn lanes to southbound and eastbound traffic,” City Manager Larry Stevens said at last week’s city council meeting.
A southbound to westbound right-turn lane and two through lanes will be included in the project. Stevens said northbound traffic will have one left-turn lane for westbound vehicles. Northbound traffic will also have two through lanes, and a right-turn lane for eastbound traffic.
“There will be no changes made to Second Street because of right-of-way limitations in that area; however, this project does address the large traffic movements that we need in order for this intersection to function more efficiently,” Stevens said.
The design plan is nearly complete. Only one easement is needed for this project.
Utility relocations will begin soon after utility work ends at Second Street and Bryant where improvements are underway.
