The City of Edmond is moving forward with intersection improvements for Second Street and Bryant Avenue, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
“This project involves dual left-turn lanes and single right turn lanes in all directions,” Stevens said at last week’s city council meeting.
Utility relocations are underway with Edmond Electric. OG&E and ONG are planning to relocate their utilities soon, Stevens said. Companies have limited space so they’ll be using different time frames to accommodate their work.
“When all the relocations are competed this project will be advertised for bids. All the funding is provided by the city.
Funding comes from the repurposed 2017 Capital Sales Tax.
