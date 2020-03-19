Joyce Wolfe has been working for the Edmond School District for 22 years and was recently chosen as one of the district’s outstanding support personnel. Wolfe is someone you should know.
Wolfe manages the Special Education budgets and enrolls students in one of the residential facilities. She orders supplies and equipment for all Special Education teachers, school psychologists, speech pathologists, nurses, and the staff at Special Services. She also prepares annual contracts with vendors of Special Education services and acts as a liaison between parents and the person they need to speak with.
“I am a ‘numbers’ person and love everything about my job,” Wolfe said. “If I had to pick one thing (I like best), it would be the interaction with the people I work with. We have a great team of people at Special Services.”
She and her husband, David, have been married for 40 years and they have two children, Carl and Colleen, who grew up attending Edmond Public Schools. She has five grandchildren from ages two to eight years of age.
Joyce said she is a 12-month employee, but on vacation she and her husband ride his Harley all over the country.
She has been quilting for 19 years.
“Along with other members of my small quilt group, I make quilts for the boys at Boy's Ranch in Edmond,” Joyce said.
In addition she loves to read mysteries and her favorite shows are crime dramas.
She and her husband attend Life Church.
“My life verse is I Peter 4:10,” Joyce said, “Each one of us should use whatever gift he has received to serve others; faithfully administering God's grace in its various forms.”
