Oklahoma City businessman Ken Warner today announced his candidacy for Oklahoma House District 96. The seat is currently held by Lewis Moore, who is term limited.
“After much thought, consideration and prayer with my family, I’m proud to announce my candidacy to serve Oklahoma’s 96th House District,” Warner said. “As a longtime resident of HD 96, I’m thrilled to be running to represent the people of our diverse district. I will work hard to make sure each person’s voice is heard and that the interest of our community is first place in every vote.”
Warner retired from AT&T (then SBC) as the regional director of sales after more than 30 years. His experience in sales taught him the value of listening to the needs of others and working together for solutions to challenging problems.
“It's important for us to have the right leadership in Oklahoma that can work with the governor, the lieutenant governor and House leadership to get things done,” Warner said. "As an Oklahoman with deep roots in the district, I’m well aware of the challenges facing our community. We need to ensure that the Oklahoma Turnaround continues. I will fight for the continued growth and prosperity of our state and will be the strong voice our district needs.”
Warner touted his record of leadership within the Oklahoma Republican Party. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Oklahoma County Republican Party. Prior to his election as vice chairman, he served on the Oklahoma County Republican Executive Committee and campaigned for President Trump in Oklahoma and Colorado.
“As your State Representative, I’ll work hard to ensure that conservative Oklahoma values will be the foundation for decisions made at the Capitol,” Warner said. “I want to reduce the size of government and its regulations to foster the growth of small businesses.”
Warner said his other priorities include bolstering the growing economy to provide more and better-paying job opportunities, strengthening workforce training opportunities, continuing efforts to reform Oklahoma’s criminal justice system, and improving education by increasing classroom spending.
Ken and his wife Maggi Burton reside in Edmond and have three children, two of whom live in the Oklahoma City area. Ken and Maggi love to walk, hike, square dance and play golf.
