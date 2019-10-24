OKLAHOMA CITY – Get your Masquerade masks ready: Oklahoma Lawyers for Children will host a Lace & Mask themed gala on Oct. 26 at Kalidy Kia off Broadway Extension.
The chic, contemporary event will be emceed by former Attorney General, Drew Edmondson and includes: cocktails, dinner, mobile bidding auction, live music featuring Adam Aguilar and the Weekend Allstars, games and an escape room. OLFC is Oklahoma County’s only nonprofit that provides pro bono legal representation for abused and neglected children in foster care.
"Our organization provides volunteer attorneys that represent children from the very beginning of their case, all the way through their case until they are reunited with their families, they are adopted, or they are place in guardianship,” said Tsinena Thompson, president/CEO at Oklahoma Lawyers for Children.
She said, “There are a lot of moving parts to the juvenile justice system. We love to work with partners in our community, because when we can do that, we're not just representing the child, but we're able to represent the whole approach: a family, and that's what this is all about, children and families.”
Sponsorships and tickets are available at www.OLFC.org/events or by calling Thompson at 405-232-4453 ext. 110.
