At least four times a year, many members of Lighthouse Lutheran Church, at 325 S. Boulevard, gather at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to serve the people of the region. As one member and volunteer says, "I get a feel-good feeling knowing that I am doing something to help someone in need.”
It is definitely a rewarding experience,” said founding member Rita Hiedenreich.
Members, ages 10 to 70, participate in the Saturday project. The next event for Lighthouse Lutheran at the food bank on Saturday, Aug. 10. Excitement is already building among members, they said, including Zion Moise.
“I always feel grateful for what I have and grateful for those who are there to help those in need,” Moise said.
Members said they have a clear message.
"We serve to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our world and to equip people to use the gifts God has given them,” said Dr. Peter Balaban, pastor of Lighthouse.
Members said the congregation has been a beacon for Christ in Edmond since 2002. Sunday services are at the Wings Event Center, 13700 N Eastern Ave, starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all ages is at 9:45 a.m. For more information, contact Dr. Balaban at 405-706-9334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.