Love of her career and community has kept Linda Cresse working for the City of Edmond for the past 24 years. Cresse said she came to serve the community in the 1990s when she was hired by former City Clerk Nancy Nichols. She is someone you should know.
“I love the people and the city takes very good care of their employees,” said Cresse, a fiscal specialist who handles accounts payable for the City of Edmond. “There’s some training and education opportunities. If you want it — it’s there.”
She and her coworkers work regularly on deadline in achieving a good day’s work, she said. They also manage to share a lot of fun while working, she said.
Cresse said she is blessed to have a daughter and three grandchildren living in Edmond. The rest of her family lives in different states. Her husband Doug is retired, but he stays active by driving a school bus for Deer Creek Public Schools.
“I’ve been happily married for about 10 and a half years,” Cresse said.
The couple appreciate the beauty of Edmond parks, and the flavor offered by the city’s abundant selection of restaurants, she said, and attending Life Church with her church family is one of their biggest joys.
Cresse added, “I love gardening and my grandchildren.”
