This year’s ESA Gamma Zeta educational program has featured outstanding women in American history. Keeping in that tradition, member Liz King presented Marian Anderson’s biography.
Born in 1897, Anderson had a vocal range of almost three octaves, from low D to high C, which allowed her to express a broad range of feelings and moods appropriate to the various songs in her repertoire. She was the first black artist to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.
She was an African-American singer and one of the most popular concert performers of the 20th century. For her first recital, she earned 50 cents. She and her sisters taught themselves how to play the piano and the violin. She was accepted into Yale University but did not have the funds to attend; however, she did receive a music scholarship from the National Association of Negro Musicians. She made her European debut at Wigmore Hall in 1930 and was well received. She also toured Europe.
Anderson was invited by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936 to the White House. She was the first black artist to perform there. In 1939 on Easter Sunday, Anderson performed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to an interracial crowd of 75,000. Some see this incident and the concert as the opening of the civil rights movement. She did not choose political activism, but Anderson became a symbol of the struggle for civil rights. In 1963 Anderson sang again on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.
