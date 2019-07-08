OKLAHOMA CITY — In May SONIC Drive-In recognized what it described as incredible teachers and the contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org. Some of those benefitting are from Edmond.
"SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country," said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. "Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students."
In Edmond, SONIC rewarded four entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at two schools $1,418, including:
• Jessica Durrett at Charles Haskell Elementary School for the project "Let the Fun, Flexible and Active Learning Begin!"
• Katelyn Cobb at Charles Haskell Elementary School for the project "Flexible Seating in Kindergarten!"
- • Lindsay Giddens at Charles Haskell Elementary School for the project "Wobble Learning and Organization"
- • Whitney Winn at Deer Creek Elementary School for the project "The Magic of Coding.”
With the goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month. In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May.
SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades for Learning, the brand's national award-winning cause marketing campaign. Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorChoose.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.