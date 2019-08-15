The Logan County Partnership coalition has published a new comprehensive Community Health Assessment of Logan County. The Partnership completed its first five-year Community Health Improvement Plan in October of last year.
Health department Public Information Officer, Mikeal Murray said with the successes achieved and lessons learned, the Partnership committed to a second round of strategic planning to improve Logan County health outcomes. Conducting a new Community Health Assessment is the first step in the strategic planning process. The data collected from the assessment will guide the Partnership in making informed decisions for identifying strategic issues in the county communities.
The Community Health Assessment is available for public viewing on the Logan County Health Department website at http://logan.health.ok.gov. It contains the summary report and all of the data attachments.
“We urge everyone to view this data, use it for your unique purposes, and contact us with comments and suggestions,” Murray said. “The task of public health is large and varied, creating a proverbial jigsaw puzzle made up of many pieces. The public health system is far more than the local health department and hospital.”
Ultimately, it is made up of every single citizen in Logan County.
“We all have a contribution that we can make. We have worked together over the past few years to make Logan County one of the healthiest counties in Oklahoma,” Murray said. “Together we can continue this effort and make Logan County even healthier.”
For more information about the upcoming flu clinics at the Logan County Health Department, call 405-282-3485.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.