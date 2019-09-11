MetroChurch is planning a Family Reunion Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14 celebrating the beginning of the church one Sunday in 1974 that formally organized in the cafeteria of Memorial High School.
Edmond residents had met in the home of Pastor Richard and Marilyn Hogue for months in Bible study groups while the plans for the new church were formulating. Organization continued and they met in a tent on Bryant Ave. and Second Street. Once the land was purchased, members began meeting in what was called the “Blue Building” located across the highway from where the new church would be built.
The church influenced lives for the next 25 years before uniting with LifeChurch. Now, 45 years later, MetroChurch members are planning a Family Reunion.
FRIDAY ACTIVITIES
Activities will begin this Friday as former members who want to get in a round of golf, meet for MetroChurch Golf Outing at 8:30 a.m. at Kickingbird Golf Course, 1600 E. Danforth Road in Edmond.
Cost is $55 per player (online payment option is available). Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be range balls available for warm-up along with the practice putting and pitching green. Be checked-in and ready to head out to your assigned hole by 8:15 a.m.
John Montgomery is the coordinator, Contact him at 918-808-2526 or jmontgomery8147@yahoo.com.
Friday evening activities will begin at 6 p.m. at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 2700 S. Blvd.
The Reunion Reception with hors d’oeuvres and mingling will begin at 6:30 p.m. At 7:45 p.m. the auditorium opens and at 8 p.m. the MetroChurch Praise & Worship Night begins.
Worship leader Mark Taylor, Don Johnson and the Metro Band and Metro Choir will lead in a night celebrating Jesus, as well as take members on a musical tour through the years of MetroChurch.
There will be a comedy segment and a video montage.
Email thebrideguy@aol.com if you’re a past member of the choir and would like to participate.
Former Administrative Executive Senior Pastor David Smith said, “Former pastors Richard Hogue and Jim Hylton will be participating in greetings. Former Pastor Clark Whitton will be unable to attend.”
Smith said he will be giving personal remarks on the Four Seasons of a Church’s Existence.
“I will speak on how important it is to run the race going forward and not looking backward,” Smith said.
SATURDAY ACTIVITIES
Saturday at noon is picnic time with a gathering at Hafer Park, 1034 S. Bryant Ave. Three pavilions have been reserved for the Metro Family. Check with Metro Registration in the Park for details.
“Picnic and fun begins,” Pam Thomas said. “Don’t forget your chairs. Food trucks will be available from noon to 3 p.m. or you can bring your own picnic.”
From 1-5 p.m. music and fun will be provided at the Hafer Park Center Stage. Pianist Reagan Saucier, Darcy and Sharon Hodges’ grandson, will be entertaining, and Metro Story Telling Time will take place.
From 5-7 p.m. saying “good-byes” will begin. Jonhnnie’s on 33rd Street will be reserved for those who want to grab a burger and continue until the restaurant closes.
To register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/metrochurch-family-reunion. Ticket prices will remain at $20 for adults and $10 for children 4 and 10 years of age.
Tickets will also be sold at the doors Friday night and at the park on Saturday.
