OKLAHOMA CITY — The public can now pre-order The Nature Conservancy’s recently debuted monarch license plate by visiting nature.org/okmonarchs. The Nature Conservancy aims to collect 100 pre-orders within 180 days.
Once 100 are collected, the plate will go into production and be available at tag agencies statewide.
More than 12,800 Oklahomans voted for their favorite of six monarch-themed license plate designs in an online contest in September. With 3,383 votes, the vibrant and colorful plate designed by local artist Rick Sinnett of Mustang is the winning artwork selected by the public for a new specialty license plate benefiting The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. Rick's design showcases a monarch butterfly with an abstract sunset in the background and milkweed flowers in the foreground. Milkweed is the host plant for monarchs.
“Oklahomans recently showed us just how interested they are in a new monarch license plate,” said Mike Fuhr, state director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “We are now asking all those interested to join our efforts and help us get the required 100 pre-orders. The sooner we get those 100 collected, the sooner these new monarch license plates go into production.”
The cost to pre-order this special license plate is $40 with $20 from each plate benefiting The Nature Conservancy’s pollinator habitat conservation and outreach efforts in Oklahoma.
The Nature Conservancy works to save the monarchs by conserving critical pollinator habitat throughout Oklahoma and teaming up with a broad range of groups including farmers, ranchers, tribes, residents, government agencies, businesses, gardeners, artists and municipalities. Additionally, The Nature Conservancy is a founding member of the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative, a statewide group of 40+ organizations and citizens working together to ensure thriving monarch migrations for generations to come.
Visit nature.org/okmonarchs for more information and to download the pre-order form.
