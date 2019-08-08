ARCADIA — Singer-songwriter Tanner Fields will provide Morning Music on Saturday, and the Round Barn Rendezvous is set for Sunday at the Arcadia Round Barn.
Fields, 22, an Edmond native who now lives in Oklahoma City, will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the downstairs museum of the barn. Fields draws influences from traditional folk, country and gospel music but with a 21st-century perspective.
Local acoustic musicians gather on the second Sunday of every month from noon to 4 p.m. for Round Barn Rendezvous, a jam session held in the loft of the barn. Refreshments will be available during the Aug. 11 concert.
Admission is free to both events but donations are accepted.
The Round Barn is six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
