OKLAHOMA CITY — In an effort to provide resources for families of those living with mental illness, NAMI Oklahoma is providing a free family-to-family leader training March 6 through March 8 in Oklahoma City.
NAMI Oklahoma is the state organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI and its affiliate programs work in local communities to raise awareness and provide essential and free education, advocacy and support group programs.
Family-to-family leaders are family members of an individual living with a mental health condition. Family-to-family classes provide a safe space for families, partners and friends of people with mental health conditions to gain a better understanding of those conditions, improve their coping skills and empower them to advocate for their loved one.
Prospective leaders attend an intensive three-day training to become certified. All potential leaders are screened to determine whether the opportunity is a good fit for the individual and for the organization. All leaders must be members of NAMI Oklahoma and are expected to volunteer for a minimum of two classes within a two-year period.
Registration closes on Sunday, March 1, 2020, or as soon as the class reaches max capacity. To register, visit https://www.namioklahoma.org/become-a-trained-facilitator.
Founded in 1985, NAMI Oklahoma works to improve the quality of life for individuals and family members affected by mental illness through education, support, advocacy and outreach. For more information on NAMI Oklahoma, visit https://www.namioklahoma.org/.
