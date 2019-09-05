Neighborhood Night Out is an annual event to remind residents to take an active role in preventing crime, drug abuse, and violence prevention programs, said Dan O’Neil, mayor.
The Edmond City Council issued a Neighborhood Night Out proclamation representing the support of the City of Edmond, the Edmond Neighborhood Alliance (ENA), Police and Fire Departments, and the city’s Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, all residents of Edmond are invited to participate in the Neighborhood Night Out, O’Neil said.
“Not all neighborhoods will be able to host their own Neighborhood Night Out, so the Edmond Neighborhood Alliance will host a city-wide picnic at Hafer park at the duck pond,” he said.
Residents will be able to meet with the city’s first responders and partner with thousands of other communities in and across the United States, O’Neil said.
ENA member Ronnie Williams invited residents to bring their lawn chairs to the free 24th annual fall picnic at Hafer Park. Children’s activities are planned.
“If nothing else, the research that I’ve seen, shows the more you know your neighbors — the safer your neighborhood is,” Williams said.
Police Chief J.D. Younger said many communities use Neighborhood Night Out to form partnerships.
“But in our community we use this day to celebrate partnerships,” Younger said. “We have a great community — very supportive of public safety.
“On behalf of the fire chief and myself, we really appreciate the opportunities to engage in the service that members of our departments provide in this community.”
ENA member Lydia Lee said the response she has received indicates many neighborhood residents plan to attend the Hafer event this year.
Olde Towne resident, Tim Reese, said he finds value in attending Neighborhood Night Out in his neighborhood. Neighbors will gather at Olde Towne Park across the street from 1901 Olde Depot Dr. More than 150 people attended the event last year.
“We think our attendance will primarily be people within a block or two of a person,” Reese said.
Neighbors can discuss suspicious activity and how to keep an eye out for one another, he said. Olde Towne plans to provide hotdogs and children’s activities with face painting, a moon bounce, balloons, and door prizes, he said.
“We’ve asked the police and fire departments to attend, or at least have a piece of equipment out so kids can look at it,” Reese said.
In addition, the Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council will present Constitutional Carry Permitless Carry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Main Hall of the Downtown Community Center, 28. E. Main St. The public is encouraged to attend.
“You have two opportunities to appreciate what your law enforcement, and fire department are doing for you in Edmond,” said Ed Moore, leadership council member.
