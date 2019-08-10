Channing Unitarian Universalist Church announces new 2019 officers headed up by Linda Christian, president of the board.
Christian has been affiliated with Channing UU for five years. This is her first time as President. She is a hospital-based clinical supervisor in Oklahoma City.
The new president-elect is Debbie Allen, a member of Channing UU for four years. She has rewritten the children’s religious education program at the church. Allen has also been involved with the administration of the program for two years. “Miss Debbie” is an English teacher at Dove Academy.
Kay Lentz has been treasurer for two years and has agreed to stay on for the next fiscal year. She is a CPA and works for Red Rock Behavioral Health Services.
Dave Pasto has been secretary for four years and also has agreed to serve for another year. Pasto has been a Channing UU member for 27 years. He is an actor, director and instructor of theater at Oklahoma City University.
Board of trustees members include Wayne and Jana Leslie for their second year of a two-year commitment, and new members are Michelle Madison and Liz Duncan.
