Edmond Newcomers recently held their annual fall luncheon at Pepperoni Grill. Members discussed their Market on the Meadows tour for Sept 28 and their Oct. 17 War Eagle Arts and Crafts tour.
They will also be participating in an outing to Pawhuska to visit the Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile and The Lodge. If you are interested in these tours and their prices, contact Kaleo Tours at 405-681-4080. Newcomers said they would love for other area residents to come along.
Edmond Newcomers will host Dr. R. William Worden, medical director of Oklahoma ER and Hospital at their Nov. 6 meeting.
ENC meets at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 201 East 2nd St. The class will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dr. Worden will be discussing life-saving lessons in case of a major emergency. The course will consist of two parts: civilian response to active shooter events and stop the bleed.
