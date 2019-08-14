They won’t be staying until dawn, but people who sign up for the next Historic Black Towns Tour can hear several hours of music in Rentiesville.
Sponsored by the Coltrane Group, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of Oklahoma’s remaining historically black towns, the Aug. 31 bus tour will visit the Honey Springs Battlefield and Rentiesville Town Hall before attending the Rentiesville Dusk Til Dawn Blues Festival, which celebrates the musical legacy of the late D.C. Minner.
Rentiesville was the childhood home of Minner, who founded the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in 2004 along with his wife, Selby.
The Labor Day weekend festival is held on D.C. Minner’s birthplace and family farm. Minner returned to Oklahoma and created the festival after 30 years of playing the blues across the nation and abroad. Selby Minner, a bass player, coordinates the festival and also performs.
The bus will leave the Oklahoma History Center at noon Aug. 31. Participants will receive a guided tour at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center and drive through the site of the Civil War battle. The engagement took place on July 17, 1863, between the First Division Army of the Frontier and the Confederate Indian Brigade. There were about 9,000 men involved including American Indians, veteran Texas regiments and the First Kansas Colored Volunteers, which was the first African-American regiment in the Union army.
At Rentiesville Town Hall, Mayor Mildred Burkhalter will speak and a homecooked meal will be served. Festival food will be available at the blues festival, along with shopping and a tour of the Blues Hall of Fame museum.
The cost is $80, which includes transportation, meals, snacks on the bus and admission to the festival. The bus will return to the Oklahoma History Center by 2 a.m.
For more information or to sign up, call Andre Head at 206-948-8852 or Jessilyn Hall Head at 206-949-5012. Or email andreh@thecoltranegroup.org.
