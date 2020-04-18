OKLAHOMA CITY — In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, HALO Project has partnered with Pivot, Lilyfield, and the Arnall Family Foundation to meet the needs of Oklahoma’s foster and adoptive families, families in need of mental health support and families raising children whose parents are currently incarcerated.
“We know that children and families who had already experienced trauma are facing unique challenges during this time, as many of the resources they traditionally lean on are not available,” said Holly Towers, executive director of Lilyfield. “The previous trauma that the children we serve in foster care and adoptive have experienced can be exacerbated by a situation like we currently face. It is imperative that the community responds to these families with critical support in order to mitigate further trauma and to facilitate healing and hope.”
Twenty mental health professionals specializing in work with foster, adoptive and at-risk families from the three partner agencies have joined the effort. Professionals will facilitate weekly support group meetings via Zoom for foster and adoptive families. Due to the generosity of the Arnall Family Foundation this support is being offered at no-cost for at-risk Oklahoma families.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, families have expressed their need for community support and access to helpful resources. In particular we understand that families raising children who have experienced trauma need extra support as they help their children navigate these uncertain times. The groups will be guided by curriculum using the principles of Trust Based Relational Intervention and drawing on Dr. Chan Hellman’s work on the science of hope,” said Cindy Lee, executive director of the HALO Project.
Parents who qualify can register by visitinghaloprojectokc.com/covid19/#learnmore. Group sizes range from 6-10 participants and friends can sign up together to join the same group. Participants will be assigned to a group with a mental health professional from HALO Project, Pivot or Lilyfield. Groups will be held weekly via Zoom. Additionally, online resources and videos can be accessed anytime by participants.
